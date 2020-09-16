Advertisement

Health dept. reports 88 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Tuesday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Tuesday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 70.

The cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 7,384.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27

The health department says the county also continues to see a rise in cases among students at the University of Kentucky. Health officials say 46 of Tuesday’s 88 cases are UK students. We’re also told 53 of Monday’s 96 cases and 106 of the 200 reported cases over the weekend were UK students.

Unlike earlier this year, when the health department identified a rash of cases from people who were returning from vacation, there is no common connection between these new cases.

Health department spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they need the public to be more vigilant when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. They’ve also had issues with people wearing masks, but not wearing them properly.

“You need to wear the mask completely over your nose and your mouth,” Hall said. “It’s not either-or. You need to cover all of your nose, all of your mouth. This weekend I saw in the grocery store too many people who had it around their neck or just over part of their mouth. And you need to follow these guidelines to wear it properly.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington and the health department also wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The current official state total is 58,000 cases and 1,074 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multi-million dollar road widening project announced in Corbin

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The money comes as part of a $1 billion dollar investment from the Trump Administration for infrastructure improvements across the country.

News

Ten arrested by law enforcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, with the help of Kentucky State Police, arrested several people from the Weeksbury, Melvin and Wheelwright communities.

Regional

Tennessee school district will stop promoting Christianity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee school district that was sued last year by two atheist families for promoting Christianity has agreed to stop the practice.

State

Pandemic reshaping Halloween for Kentucky: No decision yet on trick-or-treating

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
“We are still thinking through Halloween,” Governor Andy Beshear said, when asked about his plans during a COVID-19 update Monday.

Latest News

Regional

Commonwealth Attorney: Two plead guilty in fatal Wise County cemetery shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Two people involved in a fatal shooting at a Wise County cemetery in February 2020 pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Regional

Popular Wise County campground set to reopen in 2021 following necessary repairs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The ‘Bark Camp recreation area’ in Coeburn, Virginia has been closed for almost two years due to a water system failure but work is now underway to get the area back up and running.

Forecast

One more day of warmth before temperatures fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a cooler day yesterday, thanks to haze from the smoke from the West Coast wildfires (yes, you read that right), we should some warmer temperatures today.

News

Mountain College earns national rankings from U.S. News and World Report 11 p.m.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Pulaski County tops 700 COVID-19 cases, first in our region 11 p.m.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Scott County food pantry supports students and families during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Before the pandemic, the pantry was packing sack lunches for mainly the homeless, but have now have started packing them for students as well.