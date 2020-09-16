Greta Van Susteren talks with Steve Hensley about upcoming Full Court Press election preview special
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - National Political Analyst and host of Full Court PressGreta Van Susteren joined Steve Hensley on Mountain News at 5:30 to talk about the prime time Full Court Press election preview special and other trending topics in Washington.
You can watch the special Friday night at 8:00 right here on WYMT.
