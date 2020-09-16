Gov. Beshear announces more than $2.7 million in CARES Act reimbursements for local governments in Eastern Kentucky

(WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that 18 Eastern Kentucky governments were approved for $2,789,546 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our local governments have been important partners during our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Beshear. “They have helped enforce guidelines, share information and keep Kentuckians safe. This funding ensures they can continue to do so while we remain diligent in our fight.”

Department for Local Government (DLG) Commissioner Dennis Keene, who collaborated with the governor on the announcement, says the reimbursements are crucial for local governments.

“We want every eligible local government to apply for reimbursement as soon as possible to ensure everyone has the necessary resources to combat COVID-19,” said Commissioner Keene.

Among the 18 governments to receive approval were;

Estill County: $249,768 for sheriff and fire department payroll.

Floyd County: $664,582 for PPE, sheriff’s department payroll, disinfectant, small business relief and supplies for food banks.

Harlan County: $251,823 for signage, PPE, sanitizing supplies, telework equipment, sheriff’s department and emergency management payroll.

Knox County: $464,875 for cleaning supplies, PPE, sheriff’s department and emergency medical personnel payroll.

Leslie County: $76,658 for telework equipment, senior meals program, PPE, disinfectant and sheriff’s department and emergency personnel payroll.

Menifee County: $89,718 for plexiglass, thermometers and sheriff’s department and emergency management personnel payroll.

Owsley County: $58,703 for plexiglass installation, cleaning supplies and sheriff’s department payroll.

Wolfe County: $96,408 for PPE disbursement and payroll expenses.

Barbourville: $222,838 for video conferencing equipment, telework equipment and police and fire department payroll.

Clay City: $44,314 for first responder payroll.

Elkhorn City: $32,760 for first responder payroll.

Manchester: $77,109 for protective barriers and police department payroll.

Pineville: $128,065 for PPE, telework equipment, small business relief and public safety payroll.

West Liberty: $88,680 for payroll expenses.

Since the application was released in May, the Department for Local Government has received approximately 300 applications from city and county governments and approved more than two hundred across the commonwealth.

For additional information and to apply for reimbursement, visit DLG’s website.

