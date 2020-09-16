Advertisement

Former Pike County Judge Executive dies at 82

Former Pike County Judge Executive Wayne T. Rutherford died at his home Tuesday, September 15th, 2020
Former Pike County Judge Executive Wayne T. Rutherford died at his home Tuesday, September 15th, 2020
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Pike County Judge-Executive Wayne T. Rutherford died Tuesday night at his home. He was 82 years old.

Rutherford was Pike County’s longest-serving judge-executive, serving in the role three times between 1970 and 2015.

J.W. Call Funeral Home in Pikeville is handling the arrangements which are incomplete at this time.

