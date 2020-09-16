Former Pike County Judge Executive dies at 82

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Pike County Judge-Executive Wayne T. Rutherford died Tuesday night at his home. He was 82 years old.

Rutherford was Pike County’s longest-serving judge-executive, serving in the role three times between 1970 and 2015.

J.W. Call Funeral Home in Pikeville is handling the arrangements which are incomplete at this time.

