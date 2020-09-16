Advertisement

EKU adds home football game against Houston Baptist on October 3

EKU football Matt Wilcox
EKU football Matt Wilcox(EKU Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - EKU has added another game to their 2020 football schedule. The Colonels will host Houston Baptist on October 3 at Roy Kidd Stadium. Kick off is set for 3 p.m.

The Huskies are 0-2 this season, losing to North Texas, 57-31, and at Texas Tech, 35-33.

In addition to adding a game, the Colonels also moved their home game against Central Arkansas from October 10 to October 24. EKU now has four home games and nine total games in 2020. They host Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, November 7 and Western Carolina on Saturday, November 21.

