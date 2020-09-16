Eastern Kentucky natives return home for Jenny Wiley Amphitheater show

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenny Wiley Amphitheater stage is prepared to welcome two artists from the mountains for a homecoming show.

According to a statement from the MAC, Brit Taylor and Adam Chaffins, who both live in Nashville, are making a stop in Prestonsburg for a Friday night show. The country musicians, both recently mentioned in Rolling Stone for their latest singles, will hit the stage at 8 p.m.

Taylor, a Knott County native, is a former Kentucky Opry Junior Pros member. Chaffins was raised in Lawrence County. Both say they are excited to bring their sound back to where it was created.

“I spent most of my free time growing up playing on the Mountain Arts Center stage and going to see shows at Jenny Wiley. Those experiences shaped the artist I am today,” said Taylor. “I am thrilled to play a show at Jenny Wiley.”

Chaffins said he used to play orchestra for Jenny Wiley shows and making his return is something he’s excited for.

“It’s a dream opportunity to bring a band from Nashville back to the East Kentucky mountains to play on a stage that has such a magical hold in my memory. Sharing the bill with the incredible Brit Taylor will make this an unforgettable evening," he said.

The show will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at the MAC box office, by calling (888)MAC-ARTS, or clicking here. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event, starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.