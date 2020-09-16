Dylan Preston’s five-touchdown performance earns WYMT Player of the Week honors

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning the Class 4A state title in 2019, Johnson Central had to replace 12 seniors. Luckily for them, Dylan Preston took on the load on the offensive side of the ball with 152 total yards and five total touchdowns.

“Just getting down in the redzone, you know, blood in the water. Just try to get it in when you can," the senior running back and defensive back said.

Over the summer Preston became a leader for the Golden Eagles.

“Obviously we spend a lot of time in the weight room," Preston said. “We were doing a lot of two a days, 7 on 7, just the guys getting together just to help get ready for running routes, throwing, covering.”

But in his usual fashion, Preston didn’t take any of the credit, giving it to the people around him.

“I’ve just been blessed to come up with a great community with great coaches to put me in position where I can just play the best ball that I can," Preston continued. “I’m just gonna do whatever it takes to win. Doesn’t matter if I score five, if I score none. Just whatever it takes to win.”

Preston and the Golden Eagles are on a bye week the weekend of September 18. They travel to Simon Kenton on September 25.

