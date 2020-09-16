Commonwealth Attorney: Two plead guilty in fatal Wise County cemetery shooting

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people involved in a fatal shooting at a Wise County cemetery in February 2020 pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

CBS affiliate WJHL quoted a news release from Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp that states Jarrod Hash, 40, pleaded guilty in Wise County Circuit Court to aggravated malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury.

Hash, of Norton, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 16 years suspended to run consecutively to a suspended sentence of five years for reckless handling of a firearm.

In total, Hash was sentenced to serve 25 years with 21 suspended.

The release says Hash is required to complete 20 years of probation and serve an active term of four years in prison.

Marshea Absher, 20, was also charged following the shooting.

Absher, also of Norton, pleaded no contest to abduction, conspiracy to abduct and conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding.

She was sentenced to 20 years with 16 suspended. Absher, of Norton, was also sentenced to another year in prison for a separate drug-related case.

In total, Absher was sentenced to serve five years and complete 20 years of probation.

The third person charged in the shooting, William Mills, is scheduled to appear on Thursday.

Hash and Absher are in the custody of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield as of Tuesday afternoon.