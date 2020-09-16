Clouds increase as Hurricane Sally moves inland, cooling off

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The remnants of Hurricane Sally will provide a few more clouds and maybe some stray rain chances for Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will start to increase a little bit as now Tropical Storm Sally moves into the deep south. For us here in the mountains, we will mostly see clouds and possibly some stray rain chances in some of our Virginia counties Thursday.

Overnight we will see those clouds start to increase with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. The hazy skies continue as well. The haze we’ve been seeing the past couple of days is from the wildfires in California. That smoke is way up into the atmosphere which is creating a haze for us here in the mountains.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Stray rain chances are possible, but most of us should stay on the dry side.

Extended Forecast

After Thursday, we will see much cooler air as a weak cold front moves through the mountains. This front will provide us with very cool air, but no rain. Highs on Friday will struggle to get into the 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s! You might need a light jacket for some Friday night football especially after the sun goes down.

Your weekend forecast will feature fall-like temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s both days with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Dry conditions and sunshine continue as high pressure dominates our region.

The sunshine and cool temperatures continue into the new week. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine throughout the first half of the week. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 40s as well.

