Advertisement

Clouds increase as Hurricane Sally moves inland, cooling off

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The remnants of Hurricane Sally will provide a few more clouds and maybe some stray rain chances for Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will start to increase a little bit as now Tropical Storm Sally moves into the deep south. For us here in the mountains, we will mostly see clouds and possibly some stray rain chances in some of our Virginia counties Thursday.

Overnight we will see those clouds start to increase with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. The hazy skies continue as well. The haze we’ve been seeing the past couple of days is from the wildfires in California. That smoke is way up into the atmosphere which is creating a haze for us here in the mountains.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Stray rain chances are possible, but most of us should stay on the dry side.

Extended Forecast

After Thursday, we will see much cooler air as a weak cold front moves through the mountains. This front will provide us with very cool air, but no rain. Highs on Friday will struggle to get into the 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s! You might need a light jacket for some Friday night football especially after the sun goes down.

Your weekend forecast will feature fall-like temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s both days with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Dry conditions and sunshine continue as high pressure dominates our region.

The sunshine and cool temperatures continue into the new week. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine throughout the first half of the week. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 40s as well.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

One more day of warmth before temperatures fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a cooler day yesterday, thanks to haze from the smoke from the West Coast wildfires (yes, you read that right), we should some warmer temperatures today.

Forecast

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 15, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - September 15, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Few more clouds, stray rain chances from Hurricane Sally

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Very nice and gorgeous weather continues throughout the week, however, a few more clouds and stray rain chances are possible as Hurricane Sally moves into our region.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - September 16, 2020

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Slightly warmer today, sunny skies continue

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:16 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
After an amazing Monday, weather-wise at least, today looks to feature more of the same conditions.

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. - September 14, 2020

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - September 14, 2020

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-September 16th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-September 16th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour