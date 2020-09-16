Another COVID-19-related death reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Mingo County.

The Mingo County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the victim was an 89-year-old woman who passed away at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in South Williamson, Kentucky.

The latest death makes nine overall deaths in the county and the third in September alone.

