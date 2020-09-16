2020-21 college basketball season to start on Nov. 25 after NCAA vote

(CBS SPORTS) - The NCAA’s Division I Council voted Wednesday to begin the 2020-21 college basketball season on Nov. 25, sources told CBS Sports.

The highly anticipated decision comes five days after the women’s and men’s basketball oversight committees submitted joint recommendations to start on Nov. 21. But the Council wields the autonomy to make amendments to official proposals and in this case decided the day before Thanksgiving was most proper.

The decision also throws a wrench into nonconference scheduling, as nearly a dozen multi-team events -- including the lauded Maui Invitational -- were scheduled to begin Nov. 23.

With the start date being Nov. 25 that means full-blown practices can start, per NCAA rules, 42 days prior. That equates to Oct. 14 serving as the start of college basketball’s preseason.

Recruiting was also discussed on Wednesday and a long-term decision was made. The in-person dead period (meaning no visits) has been extended until Jan 1. Also of interest to coaches: the Council agreed to up the amount of countable athletically related activities (CARA) from eight to 12 hours per week. That will go into effect Monday.

There will be no scrimmages or exhibitions allowed in the preseason, either.

Though the start date is now official, it is not set in stone: if circumstances surrounding the coronavirus situation worsen, college basketball’s season could be pushed back again. The Division I Council is next scheduled to meet in mid-October, when it’s expected to address men’s and women’s basketball again and vote as necessary on any potential amendments.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story.