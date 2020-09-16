Advertisement

2020-21 college basketball season to start on Nov. 25 after NCAA vote

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (KY3)
By CBS Sports
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS SPORTS) - The NCAA’s Division I Council voted Wednesday to begin the 2020-21 college basketball season on Nov. 25, sources told CBS Sports.

The highly anticipated decision comes five days after the women’s and men’s basketball oversight committees submitted joint recommendations to start on Nov. 21. But the Council wields the autonomy to make amendments to official proposals and in this case decided the day before Thanksgiving was most proper.

The decision also throws a wrench into nonconference scheduling, as nearly a dozen multi-team events -- including the lauded Maui Invitational -- were scheduled to begin Nov. 23.

With the start date being Nov. 25 that means full-blown practices can start, per NCAA rules, 42 days prior. That equates to Oct. 14 serving as the start of college basketball’s preseason.

Recruiting was also discussed on Wednesday and a long-term decision was made. The in-person dead period (meaning no visits) has been extended until Jan 1. Also of interest to coaches: the Council agreed to up the amount of countable athletically related activities (CARA) from eight to 12 hours per week. That will go into effect Monday.

There will be no scrimmages or exhibitions allowed in the preseason, either.

Though the start date is now official, it is not set in stone: if circumstances surrounding the coronavirus situation worsen, college basketball’s season could be pushed back again. The Division I Council is next scheduled to meet in mid-October, when it’s expected to address men’s and women’s basketball again and vote as necessary on any potential amendments.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story.

Latest News

Sports

Anthony Davis named to All-NBA First Team

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
Former UK National Player of the Year is a four-time selection to All-NBA First Team.

Sports

KHSAA moves start of winter sports practice back, alters volleyball state tournament

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The KHSAA moved to push winter sports back.

Sports

KHSAA commissioner says some schools facing sanctions for not following COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By David W. Baker
Fall sports competitions began last week in Kentucky and some schools are being accused of not following the KHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Sports

Big Ten changes course, aims for October start to football

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 24.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports, review fall sports

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Board is expected to review its fall plan and see if any changes need to be made, as well as discuss the upcoming winter sports season.

Sports

More than a game: Pulaski County dad makes son’s first football game after stage four cancer diagnosis

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Scott Sullivan was diagnosed with stage four Kidney Cancer, just a few weeks ago after getting a COVID-19 test. After many tests the doctor’s realized the cancer had spread to not only his kidneys, but his spine, and his brain, leaving him with only weeks, maybe days left.

Sports

Herro, Washington make NBA All-Rookie Second team

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Fourteen players from Calipari’s first 10 Kentucky teams have been tabbed All-Rookie

Sports

Team of the Week: Floyd Central Jaguars

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Congrats to the Floyd Central Jaguars, this week’s team of the week!

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic