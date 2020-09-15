'We are here’: FaithLife Market opens in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - FaithLife Market is open for business. The coffee shop and thrift store, which has been in the works for months, opened its doors Tuesday on Pikeville’s Division Street.

“We are excited," said FaithLife Founder Jared Arnett. “You think of the months we’ve been thinking about this, dreaming about it. The hours and the 50 different volunteers who have shown up and given their time. To have what was just an idea at one point- we were sitting around- and now see people enjoying it? It’s a bit overwhelming."

Arnett said he is in awe of the support the market has already received, from the donors and volunteers who helped the doors open to the customers who created a steady flow of traffic Tuesday. From coffee-sipping to chatting and thrifting, Arnett said it was good to see the building being used as he hoped it would.

“Excited to see that other people are excited and showing up and building community,” Arnett said. “It has happened. We are here."

Rosa So said she was excited to support the business, so she traveled from Floyd County to pick up a cup of coffee.

“I’m here for it,” she laughed. “We thrive on small businesses, for the most part, and it gives people like local artists and community members (a place) to showcase their talents.”

She said the coffee, which many people will recognize from Lincoln Road Roastery, was worth the drive. But she was also excited about the atmosphere.

Medical student Caleb Elmore agreed, saying the building itself allows for more space than the former Lincoln Road building and the different vibes of the space all work well together.

“Sort of a homey sort of atmosphere. But also you just feel kind of important sitting here,” Elmore said, studying in the library space that he compared to an Ivy League college building.

“When you walk around, you kind of feel like you’re in a small, country town. You know, when you look at the antique shop and you see some little statue or memorabilia that will remind you of your grandmother," he added. “It’s got a mixture of all these different vibes to it."

He said he is happy to have a place to study that also has an area to browse for treasures when his brain is ready for a break.

“Just coming to get a coffee, coming to look at books, saying ‘hi’ to someone that you haven’t seen in a couple of days. All of that can really lift up a community and the people that live there," he said.

According to Elmore, the mood of FaithLife is something people could use more of. Especially during the pandemic.

“You know, wear your mask, be safe, but come enjoy something new," he said. "Because things like this you know, don’t happen too often. Especially in towns like this.”

Arnett says there is likely something for everyone.

“If you’re looking for a great gift from a local artisan, if you like thrift stores, if you enjoy good coffee and community," he said. "If you’re looking for a space to hang out, bring the kids. We’ve got a kids section.”

The market is open Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and that closing time is extended to 9 p.m. on Fridays. Doors are open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

