WATCH: Top 5 plays from week 1 of the high school football season

(WYMT) - In the number five spot, Drew Polston and the Pulaski County Maroons were on the one-yard line, Polston took it 41 yards until he was brought down by Belfry.

Number four is Caleb Hager and Floyd Central, Hager intercepted Nick Miller’s throw to the end zone. This play helped the Jaguars beat Hazard for the first time since 2004.

In the number three spot, Somerset’s Kaiya Sheron threw a short pass to Kade Grundy. Grundy took it 45 yards to the endzone. Somerset beat Whitley County 40-8.

Number two goes to the Paintsville Tigers. Down 14-0 at the half, Jake Hyden called his own number and brought it in for six. This touchdown helped the Tigers rally to a 39-24 win.

The number one play goes to our defending Class 1A State Champions, the Pikeville Panthers. Isaac McNamee handed it off to Blake Birchfield, who made some defenders miss and was off to the races. Pikeville went on to beat Raceland, 28-7.

