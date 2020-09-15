Advertisement

UPDATE | 8th COVID-19 related death in Mingo County

Allen County now has had a total of 236 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
UPDATE 9/14/20 @ 3:29 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Health Department says another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of deaths to eight.

Officials say the person who died was 83 years old and passed away in the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/14/20 @ 1:55 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 15 new coronavirus cases have been reported over the weekend in Mingo County.

According to the Mingo County Health Department, there are 351 total positive laboratory cases of coronavirus as of Monday, September 14.

Seven people have died in connection to COVID-19.

200 people have recovered, according to the health department.

