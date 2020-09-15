Team of the Week: Floyd Central Jaguars

(WYMT) - The Jaguars went on the road in week one and defeated the Hazard Bulldogs 24-21, in the Bill Dixon Bowl.

That win is the first for a Beaver Creek team over Hazard since 2004 when the South Floyd Raiders beat Hazard 56-20. The win was before South Floyd and Allen Central were consolidated into Floyd Central in 2017.

Congrats to the Floyd Central Jaguars, this week’s team of the week!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.