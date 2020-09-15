Advertisement

Team of the Week: Floyd Central Jaguars

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Jaguars went on the road in week one and defeated the Hazard Bulldogs 24-21, in the Bill Dixon Bowl.

That win is the first for a Beaver Creek team over Hazard since 2004 when the South Floyd Raiders beat Hazard 56-20. The win was before South Floyd and Allen Central were consolidated into Floyd Central in 2017.

Congrats to the Floyd Central Jaguars, this week’s team of the week!

