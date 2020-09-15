Taco Bell debuts custom Jalapeno Noir wine

(WVLT/WTVF) -Taco Bell announced it is getting into the wine business, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Taco Bell Canada debuted its Jalapeno Noir wine on Facebook.

The company said the wine pairs well with ‘Toasted Cheesy Chalupa’s.’

The luxurious Toasted Cheesy Chalupa’s about to meet its bougie best bud. Bonjour, Jalapeño Noir. Available 09/16/2020 on tacobell.ca. #WineAndToastedCheesy Posted by Taco Bell Canada on Monday, September 14, 2020

The company said it will be available to the public on Sept. 16 on tacobell.ca.

