Slightly warmer today, sunny skies continue

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:16 AM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an amazing Monday, weather-wise at least, today looks to feature more of the same conditions.

Today and Tonight

Outside of some patchy morning fog, it’s all sunshine all the time for your Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this afternoon. After topping out in the upper 70s yesterday, I think most of us will get close to 80 today. Mostly clear skies carry us into the overnight hours as lows drop to around 60 across the region. Some upper 50s aren’t out of the realm of possibility.

Mid-Week

We’ll add a few more clouds in with our sunshine on Wednesday and maybe a stray rain chance late in the day and early into the evening. Highs will be a touch warmer, making it into the low 80s. Tomorrow could be the warmest day of the week. Yes, you read that correctly. Lows will drop into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Some of our southern counties could see the remnants of Hurricane Sally on Thursday, but right now only one model is showing that, so that’s something we will have to continue to watch. Regardless, there is a cold front that will move through Thursday night into Friday, so a few rain chances are possible.

Extended Forecast

After a stray chance for a shower and some clouds early Friday, the skies should clear out by Friday afternoon and stay sunny all the way into early next week. Hello, high pressure! Here’s the best part (unless you like warmer weather, sorry): Highs Friday through Monday will be in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows should bottom out in the upper 40s to around 50. Or, as your friendly neighborhood weather forecaster likes to call that: Perfect weather.

Have a great day!

