Scott Co. schools working on plans for in-person return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Let me be clear, there will be no recommendation coming from my office,” Governor Andy Beshear said in his news conference Monday afternoon.

Two weeks before his recommendation ends, the governor says it’s time to present the numbers and let the local communities decide whether or not in-person classes are right for them.

He’s calling for all districts to make a week-by-week decision based on the data.

“This was information that was requested, it’s the type of information we were told was needed and it has taken us time to put it together.”

Dr. Kevin Hub, the Scott County Schools superintendent, says after fall break in October you’ll find students back in the classroom as long as it’s safe. However, parents have the choice between virtual or paper and pencil work.

The goal, according to Hub, is to make sure everyone is comfortable.

“We are having meetings with principals this week just so we can get everyone back in the mind of thinking about coming back in person. I think it is also important to know, in Scott County our parents are going to have one more additional opportunity to share with the teachers of their children about which decision they would want to make,” Dr. Hub said.

Districts of course will also work closely with health leaders on their plans to reopen their doors.

Dr. Hub says currently more than half of the district’s parents want students to be back in classrooms, based on surveys.

