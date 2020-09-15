Advertisement

Pulaski County tops 700 COVID-19 cases, first in our region

By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -Pulaski County was one of the first in the WYMT coverage area to report cases of COVID-19. Now, as of Tuesday afternoon, they have reached 703 cases.

Stuart Spillman, the environmental health director at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, says the county saw its biggest increases during the summer holidays.

“A lot of people were coming in here. People had get together and that ended up increasing the cases,” said Spillman.

In May, Pulaski County only saw 16 cases but that number climbed as they reported 35 cases in June, 186 in July, 277 in August and now they have 146 cases in September.

“As sports practices started back and even some schools are starting back then we do see an increase in cases from that in the younger people as they’re able to get out and get together now,” said Spillman,

Spillman tells WYMT the county has not seen an increase from Labor Day weekend but expects to see it before the end of the month.

“We’re not going to see much from schools. Usually it takes about three weeks, so whatever is gonna happen where sports started a week ago then we’ll probably see that in three weeks. The outcome of that,” said Spillman.

He did express concern the cases will continue to increase as schools return to in-person teaching and sports season begins.

“Of course we’re worried we’re gonna get an increase in cases in young people and anytime it’s community spread you know whether it’s a young person or older person what we want to do is we wanna make sure that we keep that growth rate down. We’re trying to keep our mortality,” said Spillman.

According to Spillman, Pulaski County is seeing about four to 10 cases reported each day.

