Advertisement

Possible exposure to COVID-19 reported in Mingo County

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Health Department says there may be a public exposure to the coronavirus.

According to health department officials, on Thursday, Sept. 10, an unauthorized gathering of young adults on Miner Mountain, also known as King Coal Highway on U.S. 52 close to Mingo Central High School, held a function with several participants. Officials say there were young people there who tested positive for COVID-19.

If you attended this event, the Mingo County Health Department encourages you to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The health department says this was an unauthorized event and was not part of any type of school function.

There’s no word on how many people were at this event or how many people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slightly warmer today, sunny skies continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After an amazing Monday, weather-wise at least, today looks to feature more of the same conditions.

News

RideCenterUSA sees increase in business amid pandemic - 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Gov. Beshear will not issue another overall recommendation about in-person or virtual classes after Sept. 28

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Stack, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and several education officials on Monday offered a number of updates on the state of education in the commonwealth amid the global pandemic.

Regional

Wayne County schools return to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some West Virginia students in Wayne County made the switch from the computer to the classroom Monday.

Regional

Essential workers in W.Va. to stop getting child care assistance they expected

Updated: 4 hours ago
With the school year barely underway, essential workers say they're unexpectedly forced to come up with a plan B on what to do with their kids.

Latest News

News

Scott Co. schools working on plans for in-person return

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Two weeks before his recommendation ends, the governor says it’s time to present the numbers and let the local communities decide whether or not in-person classes are right for them.

News

COVID-19 and vaping, a high risk combination for teens - 11:00 P.M.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

National

Pepsi company launching ‘enhanced water beverage’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
PepsiCo is releasing a new drink, called Driftwell.

Regional

Essential workers in West Virginia to stop getting child care assistance they expected

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
In just the second week of the school year, essential workers say they're unexpectedly forced to come up with a plan B on what to do with their kids.

News

Knox County teens charged with child abuse

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Two Knox County teens were arrested and charged with first degree child abuse after an incident last month.

National

Nintendo bringing back retro gaming device

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Nintendo is banking on nostalgia with its newest launch that takes gamers back to 1980.