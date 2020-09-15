Advertisement

New COVID-19 related deaths, cases reported in Southwest Virginia Tuesday

(WHSV)
By WJHL News Staff and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday morning.

Those numbers include two new deaths and two new cases in the WYMT coverage area.

Officials say one person died in both Wise and Lee County. We do not have any additional information on those cases.

VDH reported one new additional case in Lee County and one new case in the City of Norton.

Statewide, there are 129,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. VDH officials also reported 2,691 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 148 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Here is the list of cases and deaths in our Southwest Virginia counties:

Buchanan County – 111 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths

Dickenson County – 79 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 248 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)

Norton – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Wise County – 382 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (1 new death)

