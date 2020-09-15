Mountain College earns national rankings from U.S. News and World Report

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - A mountain college received rankings in seven categories from a national publication.

Alice Lloyd College earned rankings from the 2021 U.S. News and World Report of Best Colleges. Nationally, among all colleges and universities, Alice Lloyd College was ranked 4th for selectivity with an acceptance rate of seven percent and 4th for alumni giving rate.

The report also ranked Alice Lloyd College 1st among all Regional Colleges and Universities for alumni giving rate, 4th for Best Value Schools among Southern Regional Colleges, 26th overall among Best Regional Colleges South and first among all Regional Colleges and Universities for Selectively with an acceptance rate of seven percent. The college was also in the top 15 in the South for Social Mobility.

U.S. News and World Report evaluates institutions based on several standards including academic quality and financial statistics.

“About 25 percent of that ranking is based on peer evaluation, so it is not what I am saying about the college, it’s not what our marketing department is saying bout the college, it is what our peers think of us. So we are very proud of that,” said Director of Development Allison Southard.

The college takes the rankings very seriously.

“We are honored to be listed among the top colleges in the nation. Alice Lloyd College is a great institution and is truly a light in the mountains for Appalachian students. For over 100 years we have educated some of the brightest and best leaders of our region. The U.S. News and World Report rankings are a testament to the work being done at ALC,” said president Joe Stepp.

Students say the rankings mean a lot to them, indicating they made the right choice.

