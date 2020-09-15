Man wanted in double murder in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is wanted in a double murder that happened Tuesday afternoon off Tom Cat Trail.

Deputies say 40-year-old Joseph L. Benge fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus. The Kentucky license plate reads 118WFS.

Police say he is considered dangerous.

To report a tip, call Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

Unlike the photo, he currently has no beard or mustache.

Suspect in Double Murder (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

Car of Suspect in Double Murder (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

