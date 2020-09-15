Man wanted in double murder in Laurel County
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is wanted in a double murder that happened Tuesday afternoon off Tom Cat Trail.
Deputies say 40-year-old Joseph L. Benge fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus. The Kentucky license plate reads 118WFS.
Police say he is considered dangerous.
To report a tip, call Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.
Unlike the photo, he currently has no beard or mustache.
