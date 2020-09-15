Advertisement

Man wanted in double murder in Laurel County

Suspect wanted in Double Murder
Suspect wanted in Double Murder(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is wanted in a double murder that happened Tuesday afternoon off Tom Cat Trail.

Deputies say 40-year-old Joseph L. Benge fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus. The Kentucky license plate reads 118WFS.

Police say he is considered dangerous.

To report a tip, call Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

Unlike the photo, he currently has no beard or mustache.

Suspect in Double Murder
Suspect in Double Murder(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Car of Suspect in Double Murder
Car of Suspect in Double Murder(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

