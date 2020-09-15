Madison County education leaders approve of state’s new guidance on in-person instruction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he will not be extending his recommendation against in-person learning past September 28.

If Kentucky school districts were confused before about how to safely reopen schools, they now have some guidance with the governor’s color-coded metric system.

Members of the Madison County Education Association believe it’s a good plan that can steer the school district in the right direction. State officials say it’s a way to give superintendents local control.

A color-coded map showing COVID-19 incidence rates by county will be updated every week. Schools in green and yellow areas can have in-person learning. Those in orange areas should consider remote learning only and those in red areas should suspend all in-person classes the following week.

Susan Cintra, the president of the Madison County Education Association, says the metric system eliminates the guesswork.

"That system is going to make things a lot smoother for everybody." President of the Madison County Education Association expressing her views on the governor's color-coded metric system for schools returning to in-person instruction. pic.twitter.com/zrD12Rq9k0 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) September 15, 2020

“It’s a hard decision for anyone to make when each person has a different perspective of what’s happening," Cintra said. "So, when we have a uniform metric to let us know from the people who know the most about what’s happening around the state and in individual counties, that is going to make things a lot smoother for everybody.”

Schools have the option of returning to in-person instruction on September 28, but whether or not districts do will depend on COVID-19 data as it relates to the system.

