Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Martin County Health Department announced that someone who tested positive for the virus over the weekend died. No additional information about the death was released. The department also announced nine new cases on Monday, five are men who are symptomatic, the other four are men who are asymptomatic.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three probable cases in their service are today. Eight of the new cases are in Knott County, one case is from Lee County, two of the cases are from Leslie County, four of the cases are from Letcher County, six of the cases are from Perry County, and one of the cases is from Wolfe County.

The KRDHD is also reporting three cases linked to the Applebee’s restaurant in Hazard. Health department officials are urging anyone who visited the restaurant between Saturday, September 5 through Saturday, September 12 to monitor their symptoms as they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Bell County Health Department announced two new cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 445 cases. 32 of the cases are considered active, with 24 of those in long-term care.

The Floyd County Health Department announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county total up to 163 cases. 12 of the cases are considered active.

The Harlan County Health Department announced three new cases Monday, bringing the county total to 398 cases. 37 of those cases are active, according to the Harlan County Judge-Executive.

The Knox County Health Department announced nine new cases on Monday, with four new cases in children. That brings the total to 413 cases in Knox County, 38 of which are active.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 18 new cases from Saturday through Monday, six cases on Saturday, seven cases on Sunday, and five cases Monday. This raises Laurel County’s total number of cases to 680, 165 of which are considered active.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county total up to 252 cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced two new confirmed cases and two new probable cases from Clay County, bringing the county total up to 309 cases. 25 of the active cases in the county are among inmates at the Manchester Federal Correctional Institution, with two more among staff at Manchester FCI. The CVDHD also reported three new confirmed and five new probable cases in Jackson County, raising that county’s total to 324 cases. The department also announced three new confirmed cases in Rockcastle County, increasing that county’s total to 154 cases.

