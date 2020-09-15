Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Tuesday

(WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers, one new death on Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the county’s eight death. The death was a 73-year-old woman. Health officials also reported seven new cases, two of which are hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 687 total cases. 171 of those are active.

The Bell County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 447. Eight people are currently in the hospital.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 263. Health officials also reported that if you shopped at Kroger at 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 or between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. This notice applies to those who shopped in aisles where others were less than six feet away or picked up click-list items and were less than six feet from a Kroger staff person. If you believe you were exposed you should self-quarantine.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases, two probable cases and two recovered cases in Clay County. Health officials reported 15 recovered cases in Jackson County. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case, one probable case and two in the hospital.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 399.

