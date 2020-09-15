Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Tuesday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers, one new death on Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the county’s eight death. The death was a 73-year-old woman. Health officials also reported seven new cases, two of which are hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 687 total cases. 171 of those are active.

The Bell County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 447. Eight people are currently in the hospital.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 263. Health officials also reported that if you shopped at Kroger at 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 or between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. This notice applies to those who shopped in aisles where others were less than six feet away or picked up click-list items and were less than six feet from a Kroger staff person. If you believe you were exposed you should self-quarantine.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases, two probable cases and two recovered cases in Clay County. Health officials reported 15 recovered cases in Jackson County. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case, one probable case and two in the hospital.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 399.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pulaski County tops 700 COVID-19 cases, first in our region

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Stuart Spillman tells WYMT, the county has not seen an increase from Labor Day weekend, but expects to see it before the end of the month.

State

Governor Beshear and Health Commissioner issue COVID-19 mode of instruction for K-12 for in-person and virtual classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
If the state positivity is less than 6% and if the hospitals or health care systems have the resources to care for COVID and non-COVID patients than the model for schools the state has created as guidance is operative.

State

2020 Chief of the year award presented to Somerset’s police chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The award was given to Somerset’s police chief William Hunt.

State

Governor Beshear brings attention to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, reports nine deaths Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

State

Attorney General: Debt relief coming to students who were coerced into deceptive PEAKS loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Students who took out PEAKS loans will have their outstanding balance erased.

Forecast

Few more clouds, stray rain chances from Hurricane Sally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Very nice and gorgeous weather continues throughout the week, however, a few more clouds and stray rain chances are possible as Hurricane Sally moves into our region.

News

Breonna Taylor’s family settles with City of Louisville for $12 million, significant police reform

Updated: 3 hours ago
Breonna Taylor case update

News

ARH officials talk COVID-19 on Issues & Answers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
With Halloween right around the corner, Braman says she does not encourage it.

State

Madison County education leaders approve of state’s new guidance on in-person instruction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he will not be extending his recommendation against in-person learning past September 28.

News

Kentucky Blood Center testing donations for COVID antibodies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Testing continues to be key during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, starting Tuesday, antibody tests are available for free at the Kentucky Blood Center.