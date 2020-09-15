LaFollette police raise more than $4k for officer with cancer

LaFollette, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaFollette Police Officers raised more than $4,000 for a fellow officer being treated for cancer.

Officer Mike Satkowski is being treated for squamous cell carcinoma, according to the police department.

“This past Friday, members of our community contributed $4,392 to help off set Officer Satkowski’s medical expenses. This is huge and is greatly appreciated by our department; as well as, Officer Satkowski himself. Many contributors also acknowledged their prayers for Mike. Those are appreciated and are still needed.”

The police department said a GoFundMe has been set up to help officer Satkowski pay his medical bills as he battles cancer.

On Friday September 11th, 2020 a road drive was conducted on behalf of Officer Mike Satkowski. Mike is battling Squamous... Posted by LaFollette Police Department on Monday, September 14, 2020

