Knoxville tiger may be ‘case of mistaken identity,’ TWRA says

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the suspected Knoxville tiger may be a case of mistaken identity.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the suspected Knoxville tiger may be a case of mistaken identity.

“Although bobcats are common across the area, they are rarely seen,” TWRA officials. “In low light conditions, they can resemble a tiger cub.”

The alleged tiger was first spotted Wednesday night by an off-duty deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

Knoxville police reported multiple unconfirmed sightings near John Sevier Highway near Thorngrove Pike and on Bales Lane.

On Friday afternoon, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said there have been no new sightings of the tiger and the trap previously set had been removed due to inactivity.

A tiger expert from Zoo Knoxville said it’s “absolutely possible and absolutely likely” that a bobcat or cougar could have been mistaken for a tiger.

“Nothing negative towards the Sheriff’s Office, because it could be a tiger,” said Phil Colclough from Zoo Knoxville," but I get calls here a lot at Zoo Knoxville from people who think they may have seen a tiger and they share a picture and it’s a bobcat."

On Friday, officials said the search for the animal was no longer active.

