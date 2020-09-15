Knox County teens charged with child abuse

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Knox County teens were arrested and charged with first degree child abuse after an incident last month.

On August 14, Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Barbourville ARH because a one year old child had been brought to the hospital with severe head injuries.

After an initial investigation, deputies arrested 18-year-old Dakota James Kissinger and charged him with first degree child abuse. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

The child was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment where it was discovered the child had other serious injuries.

After an investigation, deputies also arrested 18-year-old Rebecca Asher and charged her with first degree child abuse and first degree assault. She was also taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Personnel from Child Protective Services also assisted in the investigation.

