Advertisement

Kentucky distillery being revived at original location

(WBKO)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - The Green River Distilling Co. in Kentucky survived fire, Prohibition, multiple owners and decline and is being revived at its original location in Owensboro.

The distillery was founded in 1885. After finding the property in ruin, it was restored and began producing in 2016 as the O.Z. Tyler Distillery, but the owners said Tuesday it is returning to its original name.

CEO Simon Burch worked with founder John W. McCulloch’s great-grandson, Rob McCulloch, to rename the distillery.

A limited release of Green River 4 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to public

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.

Regional

New COVID-19 related deaths, cases reported in Southwest Virginia Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff and Brandon Robinson
Statewide, there are 129,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. VDH officials also reported 2,691 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 148 probable COVID-19 deaths.

News

Health dept. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 53 are UK students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Monday.

State

City of Louisville reaches agreement with Breonna Taylor’s family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot dead when Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers served a warrant at her home on March 13.

Latest News

Forecast

Slightly warmer today, sunny skies continue

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After an amazing Monday, weather-wise at least, today looks to feature more of the same conditions.

News

RideCenterUSA sees increase in business amid pandemic - 6 p.m.

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Gov. Beshear will not issue another overall recommendation about in-person or virtual classes after Sept. 28

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dr. Stack, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and several education officials on Monday offered a number of updates on the state of education in the commonwealth amid the global pandemic.

Regional

Wayne County schools return to in-person learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
Some West Virginia students in Wayne County made the switch from the computer to the classroom Monday.

Regional

Essential workers in W.Va. to stop getting child care assistance they expected

Updated: 12 hours ago
With the school year barely underway, essential workers say they're unexpectedly forced to come up with a plan B on what to do with their kids.

News

Scott Co. schools working on plans for in-person return

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Two weeks before his recommendation ends, the governor says it’s time to present the numbers and let the local communities decide whether or not in-person classes are right for them.