Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democrats have built a big lead over Republicans in requesting absentee ballots for the November election. But the trend is drawing starkly different reactions from the campaigns of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath. According to the secretary of state’s office, Democrats held a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in absentee ballot requests as of Friday. McConnell’s campaign is downplaying the GOP’s deficit, saying the primary showed Republicans are more likely to vote in person. McGrath campaign manager Dan Kanninen says the lopsided gap shows a groundswell of support for change that benefits McGrath.

