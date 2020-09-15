Advertisement

Kentucky Blood Center testing donations for COVID antibodies

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Testing continues to be key during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, starting Tuesday, antibody tests are available for free at the Kentucky Blood Center.

A normal blood donation could help save three lives, but now a normal donation at any Kentucky Blood Center could help save even more.

“We’re antibody testing all the blood donations, platelet donation, and double red blood cell donations at our donor centers,” said Mandy Brajuha, Kentucky Blood Center.

And that could be a huge boost for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

“The hope is that we’re able to identify folks through this process that have the antibodies for COVID-19 so we can recruit them to donate plasma to help treat critically ill patients,” Brajuha said.

Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center say they saw an increase in plasma donations towards the beginning of the pandemic, but now the supply is not meeting the increasing demand.

There are no extra steps.

Every donation will be tested, and those results will be emailed to you in a link.

“We’ve been able to collect a significant amount of this plasma over the last few months, but as the hospitals continue to use more of that, we’re looking to get more people into that program," Brajuha said. "So, this is a good way for us to identify those people.”

That antibody testing is available at any Kentucky Blood Center through October 3.

