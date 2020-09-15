Advertisement

Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to public

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.

The announcement was made on Facebook Tuesday morning:

NEWS: Keeneland today announced that its 2020 Fall Meet, to be held Oct. 2-24, will be closed to the public due to the...

Posted by Keeneland on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Only a limited number of participants and essential personnel will be permitted to attend the live race meet.

Keeneland conducted its five-day Summer Meet in July without spectators but did allow a limited number of owners and essential personnel to attend.

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup to race without fans; Keeneland hosts in 2022

“The safety of our employees, our participants and our fans remains Keeneland’s top priority,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “We have the most loyal fans in the world and we cannot wait for the day when we can welcome them back for live racing. The decision to close the meet to the public was made after consulting with local and state government officials and public health experts and monitoring how various sporting venues and events around the world have operated during the pandemic. With the guidance of these experts and lessons learned from recent events, we know this is the responsible course of action.”

The 2020 Fall Meet will be held Oct. 2-24.

