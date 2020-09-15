Advertisement

Health dept. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 53 are UK students

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Monday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Monday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 70.

The cases from Monday bring the county’s total to 7,296. Last week, the city also set back to back records with Thursday seeing 149 cases and Friday with 167.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27

The health department says the county also continues to see a rise in cases among students at the University of Kentucky. Health officials say 53 of Monday’s 96 cases are UK students. For the weekend report, 106 of the 200 reported cases were UK students.

Unlike earlier this year, when the health department identified a rash of cases from people who were returning from vacation, there is no common connection between these new cases.

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Health department spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they need the public to be more vigilant when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. They’ve also had issues with people wearing masks, but not wearing them properly.

“You need to wear the mask completely over your nose and your mouth,” Hall said. “It’s not either-or. You need to cover all of your nose, all of your mouth. This weekend I saw in the grocery store too many people who had it around their neck or just over part of their mouth. And you need to follow these guidelines to wear it properly.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington and the health department also wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The current official state total is 57,282 cases and 1,065 deaths.

