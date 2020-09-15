Advertisement

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion will be available on Airbnb

The mansion featured on the hit show the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be yours--for a limited time thanks to Airbnb.
(KGNS)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS/WVLT) - The mansion featured on the hit show the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be yours--for a limited time thanks to Airbnb.

The ‘Fresh Prince’ himself, aka Will Smith, announced the listing on Instagram along with his on-screen co-star, DJ Jazzy Jeff, outside of the mansion which was used for exterior shots on the show.

CBS reported that the inside of the home features “bold graffiti art” and “posh interiors." It will be available to book on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each.

The price might seem unbelievable, but CBS reported it signifies the 30 years since the "the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says.

Airbnb said the stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the mansion with access to the poolside lounge area and dining room. Also included will be throwback music on classic turntables, a fully stocked closet and a virtual welcome from Jazzy Jeff.

COVID-19 rules will be in place, Airbnb said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slightly warmer today, sunny skies continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After an amazing Monday, weather-wise at least, today looks to feature more of the same conditions.

News

RideCenterUSA sees increase in business amid pandemic - 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Gov. Beshear will not issue another overall recommendation about in-person or virtual classes after Sept. 28

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Stack, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and several education officials on Monday offered a number of updates on the state of education in the commonwealth amid the global pandemic.

Regional

Wayne County schools return to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some West Virginia students in Wayne County made the switch from the computer to the classroom Monday.

Regional

Essential workers in W.Va. to stop getting child care assistance they expected

Updated: 4 hours ago
With the school year barely underway, essential workers say they're unexpectedly forced to come up with a plan B on what to do with their kids.

Latest News

News

Scott Co. schools working on plans for in-person return

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Two weeks before his recommendation ends, the governor says it’s time to present the numbers and let the local communities decide whether or not in-person classes are right for them.

News

COVID-19 and vaping, a high risk combination for teens - 11:00 P.M.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

National

Pepsi company launching ‘enhanced water beverage’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
PepsiCo is releasing a new drink, called Driftwell.

Regional

Essential workers in West Virginia to stop getting child care assistance they expected

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
In just the second week of the school year, essential workers say they're unexpectedly forced to come up with a plan B on what to do with their kids.

News

Knox County teens charged with child abuse

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Two Knox County teens were arrested and charged with first degree child abuse after an incident last month.

National

Nintendo bringing back retro gaming device

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Nintendo is banking on nostalgia with its newest launch that takes gamers back to 1980.