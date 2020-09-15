Advertisement

First Presbyterian Church looking to provide relief to Combs fire victims

The church continues to take in donations of clothing and other various items
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Families that lose their homes in the Combs apartment fire now have First Presbyterian Church to lean on.

Replacing possession lost in a massive blaze can be a daunting task, but volunteers at the church located in downtown Hazard are trying to fill the void.

Last Friday, an apartment complex near Primary Care of Eastern Kentucky on Combs Road went up in flames, leaving seven families and numerous children looking for answers.

For First Presbyterian member Tracy Counts, getting clothes on their backs and necessities for the children were tremendous first steps.

“We started out with six (sizes) and we’re at 14 now, so that’s been tremendous,” Counts said. “We have got clothes, we’ve got toys for the children, some school supplies for the kids, coloring books and those kind of things to keep them occupied.”

Counts also says that the community support has been overwhelming, claiming that there is no place like eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County teens charged with child abuse

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Two Knox County teens were arrested and charged with first degree child abuse after an incident last month.

News

Student-athlete works with Pike County church to keep teammates, competitors safe during fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Lauren Hawkins, sophomore student-athlete at Shelby Valley High School, worked with Elkhorn Community Church to donate hand sanitizer and masks to all of the county athletic departments.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and one new death on Monday.

News

New grants expand services at PMC- Tele-psych

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Student-athlete works with Pike County church to keep teammates, competitors safe during fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

New grants expand services at PMC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pikeville Medical Center announced two new partnerships Monday, made possible by new grant funding.

News

WATCH | White House’s Dr. Deborah Birx says UK’s COVID plan is a good one

Updated: 2 hours ago
White House’s Dr. Deborah Birx says UK’s COVID plan is a good one

News

Mountain Student Achiever: Emily Grace Primeau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Student Achiever

News

COVID-19 and vaping, a high risk combination for teens 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Amid pandemic, outdoor Motorsports see boom as people turn to outdoor activity - 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four