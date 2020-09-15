First Presbyterian Church looking to provide relief to Combs fire victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Families that lose their homes in the Combs apartment fire now have First Presbyterian Church to lean on.

Replacing possession lost in a massive blaze can be a daunting task, but volunteers at the church located in downtown Hazard are trying to fill the void.

Last Friday, an apartment complex near Primary Care of Eastern Kentucky on Combs Road went up in flames, leaving seven families and numerous children looking for answers.

For First Presbyterian member Tracy Counts, getting clothes on their backs and necessities for the children were tremendous first steps.

“We started out with six (sizes) and we’re at 14 now, so that’s been tremendous,” Counts said. “We have got clothes, we’ve got toys for the children, some school supplies for the kids, coloring books and those kind of things to keep them occupied.”

Counts also says that the community support has been overwhelming, claiming that there is no place like eastern Kentucky.

