Few more clouds, stray rain chances from Hurricane Sally

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Very nice and gorgeous weather continues throughout the week, however, a few more clouds and stray rain chances are possible as Hurricane Sally moves into our region.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll warm up slightly Wednesday with highs getting back into the lower 80s. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day as the remnants of Hurricane Sally move into the region. Clouds will move in later Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday a few more clouds and a few stray rain chances are possible as Sally moves closer to the mountains. The remants should stay to our southeast. A few of our Virgina Counties could see stray rain chances, but honestly most of us should stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s Thursday.

A weak cold front will move in and bring us AMAZING weather for the end of the week and the weekend! Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s! You might need a light jacket for some Friday night football.

Your weekend forecast is amazing. Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine both days as well!!

High pressure will keep us on the dry side this weekend and that amazing weather looks to continue into the new week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.