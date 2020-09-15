Advertisement

‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd teams up with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo for mask-wearing PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor and comedian Paul Rudd is giving a helping hand to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the effort to boost mask usage among young people.

The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants. He’s also holding a skateboard and boombox.

Bottom line: He’s pretending to be a millennial.

“Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person,” he says.

The tongue-in-cheek video may be a joke, but it underscores a very serious problem.

Recent weeks and months have seen countless examples of young people gathered at crowded events while not social distancing or wearing face coverings.

“A lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” Rudd deadpans.

The concern is that those gatherings can cause a spike in coronavirus infections, even if the infected individuals show no symptoms.

Rudd is best known for his movie roles in “Clueless,” “Anchorman” and as Ant-man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Report: Death penalty cases show history of racial disparity

Updated: moments ago
|
By COLLEEN LONG
Black people have been overrepresented on death rows across the United States and killers of Black people are less likely to face the death penalty than people who kill white people, a new report found.

Coronavirus

Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico.

State

Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to public

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.

National Politics

South Dakota’s top attorney says found body day after crash

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state’s top law enforcement officer said he initially thought he hit a deer while driving home from a Republican fundraiser on Saturday night. He is under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Paul Rudd helps Gov. Cuomo send mask PSA

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

National

Navalny posts hospital photo of himself, plans Russia return

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posted a picture of himself from his hospital bed in Germany on Tuesday, looking gaunt but alert and saying that he was happy to be breathing on his own finally after being poisoned with a nerve agent.

National

Financially pinched lobstermen get federal assist

Updated: 44 minutes ago

National Politics

US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By JAMEY KEATEN
The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

National

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters stressed “significant” uncertainty as to where the storm’s eye would make landfall. But they kept nudging the predicted track eastward, easing fears in New Orleans, which was once in Sally’s crosshairs.

National Politics

Trump to preside over historic Arab-Israel recognition deals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
In a White House ceremony aimed at showcasing presidential statesmanship, Trump will host more than 700 guests Tuesday on the South Lawn to witness the sealing of the agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.