Benny Snell shines on Monday Night Football

(WYMT) - With Steelers starter James Conner sidelined with an ankle injury, former Kentucky running back Benny Snell rushed for an NFL career-high 113 yards.

Kentucky’s all-time leading rusher finished his collegiate career with 19 100-yard rushing games for the Wildcats.

He recorded his first NFL 100-yard rushing game Monday night. The Steelers went on to beat the New York Giants 26-16 on Monday Night Football.

