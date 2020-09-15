Advertisement

ARH officials talk COVID-19 on Issues & Answers

ARH HOSPITAL(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Officials with ARH hospital sat down with Steve Hensley for Issues & Answers talking about COVID-19 and what the future might look like.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues Kentucky is still seeing high numbers.

Dr. Maria Braman, ARH Chief Medical Officer, talks about what the fall could look like with COVID-19.

“It’s those two components one we are testing. We are testing a lot of our people and then we still have some people who are gathering and not always masking and some continued spread of the virus,” said Braman. "As it gets colder we tend to gather more inside that makes it much easier for us to spread the virus if we are indoors. Then there are other viruses and that come along that time year as well.”

Dr. James Shoptaw, the Cardiac Surgery Specialist, says as kids make their way back into the classroom his concern is not necessarily the kids.

“Even greater than the safety of the children would be the safety of the providers of their education. The teachers, administrators, clerical staff the people that work in the cafeteria. They would be a great risk.”

With Halloween right around the corner, Braman says she does not encourage it.

“If you do go trick-or-treating I would strongly encourage mask and hand sanitizer between every contact," said Braman. "Hopefully early 2021 before we start getting that first wave of vaccine out but I think it will be at least a year or more from that point in time before we have a vaccine opened up to the general population. "

With a decrease in COVID-19 numbers at ARH they are now allowing one visitor for limited hours.

Dr. Braman also says September through October is ideal months to get a flu shot.

