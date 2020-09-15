All men recovery center makes more than 4,000 masks during pandemic

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the pandemic caused changes for multiple businesses and lives, here at Hickory Hill Recovery Center it disrupted more things than one. Those in recovery are juggling problems from the pandemic along with addiction.

Mike Nix, director of the Hickory Hill Recovery Center, says they had to make changes immediately.

“Of course we had to be more careful. The staff had to take all the necessary precautions regarding PPE and checking their temperature. The clients had to maintain social distancing so we had to change the structure of our programming," said Nix.

Restrictions not allowing group sessions which some relied on for treatment, “We saw a change in morale in the guys and their overall happiness," he said.

As service is a big part of the recovery process, due to the pandemic they were unable to go out into the community. “One of the big factors of this program is that we reintegrate our clients back into the community.”

Thinking of a way to boost morale the men asked Nix how they could help, “They watch the news, they see what is going on, and we started making masks right away and dropping them off at the doorstep of ARH, " said Nix.

“It made us feel like we were actually giving something back to a community that you know a lot of us took a lot away from before," said Jonathan Campbell, a client at Hickory Hill Recovery Center. This also hits close to home for Campbell as wearing a mask is nothing new for his daughter who is constantly in and out of the hospital due to a medical condition.

Needing a pick me up for himself, “Working on ourselves we can give back to the community and that was a really big part of the morale boost up here," Campbell said.

Eric Evans, also in the program says without Hickory Hill we would still be lost. “In the midst of something negative we found a positive. It brought us all closer as a house,” he said. “This is the way we came about helping people was coming together and making masks.”

Not allowing a pandemic to stop them from providing a service to those also in need.

So far the men have made more than 4,000 masks and donated them to various organizations around Eastern Kentucky including the Veterans Center and local schools.

