2020 Chief of the year award presented to Somerset’s police chief

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) Executive Director Shawn Butler presented the 2020 Chief of the Year Award in Monday’s city council meeting.

The award was given to Somerset’s police chief William Hunt.

Chief Hunt graduated from the United States Air Force Police Academy and holds a Police Instructor and Law Enforcement Executive Certificates. He is also on the board for the Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee, is chair of the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, and serves as second vice president of KACP. He has served the department for 24 years and has been chief for three.

“You guys are lucky,” Butler told the council. “I know he hasn’t been a chief for a long time, but I was a chief for 15 years and I don’t think … I was involved in that much. So for the short time he’s been in your community, I’d say you’re very blessed.”

Hunt was nominated by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck for his leadership, work adding new positions, and advocating for departmental pay increases.

“Chief Hunt is truly a servant leader who has propelled the Somerset Police Department to one of the best in the state,” Keck wrote. “Chief Hunt’s implementation of community-oriented policing has been an amazing model for our community. He is incredibly active with our community events and present in arenas that many would want to avoid. His leadership is disarming and uniting, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Chief Hunt also implemented multiple community programs aimed at security and crime prevention.

