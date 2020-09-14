Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Beshear gives Monday COVID-19 news conference

(WKYT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is giving his Monday COVID-19 news conference from the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.

You can watch that live here:

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

'Greatest piece of information’ still missing as officials wait on report after bear found scavenging on human remains in park

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

News

Voter scam circulates through Perry County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Several voters in Perry County have received letters pertaining to their eligibility to vote.

News

Ford donates two million masks to Kentucky’s PPE stockpile

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The Ford Motor Company donated 2-million masks, $50-million worth, to the state for front line workers.

News

LFCHD reports 200 new COVID cases over the weekend; 106 are UK students

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 200 new COVID-19 cases for its weekend update.

Latest News

News

Extra $300 in federal unemployment ending in Tennessee

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state says eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 for the weeks ending on Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

News

Backwudz Vipers continuing philanthropic ways with cancer benefit ride

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The group has been heavily involved in the Hazard philanthropic community.

News

Flooding causing devastating effects in Morgan County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Community members in Morgan County experienced over 3.5 inches of rain overnight.

Regional

Campers rescued from flash flood in Powell County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clark Embree and Grace Finerman
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 536 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths Sunday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team accepting donations after expensive rescue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The team rescued two hikers trapped on the wrong side of a flooded creek.