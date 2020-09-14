Advertisement

Voter scam circulates through Perry County

Several voters in Perry County have received letters pertaining to their eligibility to vote.
Perry County Voting Scam
Perry County Voting Scam(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Perry County clerks office posted on Facebook that this is fraudulent.

Lana Moore a Perry County native and her husband recently requested an absentee ballot online at govoteky.com but received some interesting envelopes in the mail nearly one week later.

“There was a questionnaire on there that asked were we registered to vote and we may not be registered to vote in the correct place and if we weren’t registered did we want to register,” said Moore.

Moore a little confused and wanting to ensure they were registered called the Perry County Clerks office as well as the state board of elections whom both emphasized those letters were fraudulent.

The letters coming from what says is the Center for Voter Information, Moore called a number found on the letter getting an automated service.

“ The address it came from has a Frankfort address and she said it does have a Frankfort address but it’s not coming from Frankfort,” said Moore. "This is not just people in Perry County and a matter of fact when I called this number and also asked if you were a resident of Florida. "

Moore says she was a proponent of mail-in voting but this occurrence is making her think twice.

"I still feel that the mail-in voting is a good option for those who are medically fragile and who are cautious with the virus but my biggest concern is look what we are facing and I’m not going to stop until I get to the bottom of it because I want to know. "

Encouraging people to stay cautious and always double-check if you have a question.

You can call the Perry County clerks office at 606-463-4614.

The recent Perry County Clerks office Facebook post says the state board of elections is aware of the situation and that no changes have been made to people’s registration unless you have requested and sent them an updated registration card.

