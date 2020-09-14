Advertisement

LFCHD reports 200 new COVID cases over the weekend; 106 are UK students

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 200 new COVID-19 cases for its weekend update.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 200 new COVID-19 cases for its weekend update.

One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is up to 70.

The health department reported 108 new cases for Saturday, the 12th-highest one-day increase, and 92 new cases for Sunday. The cases from the weekend bring the county’s total to 7,200.

Health officials say there have been 639 cases in the last five days. Last week, the city also set back to back records with Thursday seeing 149 cases and Friday with 167.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27

The health department says the county is continuing to see a rise in cases among students at the University of Kentucky. They say 106 of the 200 reported cases from the weekend are UK students.

The health department said their numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents.

They don’t reflect a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.

The current official state total is 56,945 cases and 1,060 deaths.

