Advertisement

Lexington restaurant crew celebrates recovery with ‘Month of Giving’

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is National Recovery Month. To one Lexington restaurant, it’s a reason to celebrate and share their stories.

“Just because it’s an anonymous program doesn’t mean we can’t speak about it,” said DV8 Kitchen owner, Rob Perez. “Any awareness that we could actually help by talking about it removes the stigma. It also gives education to people on how someone in recovery wants to relate to everybody else.”

DV8 Kitchen isn’t calling it National Recovery Month; Instead, it’s their Month of Giving.

Perez says giving people time and attention is where it starts. He kicked addiction for 30 years ago. Now, his entire 24-person staff is made up of other people in recovery.

“When folks don’t have a job, they’re relegated to do the things they used to do. And second, it’s dignity. When you have the worth of putting in a hard day of work and receiving a fair wage for it, I think that it builds dignity and assist people in their recovery.”

The success of the restaurant shows just how important that second chance can be. For the Month of Giving, he’s encouraging others to show support.

“It can be the traditional giving a donation, but it also can be by helping other peoples in a second chance and environment by volunteering, being able to give your time and have a relationship with someone.”

You can visit DV8 Kitchen’s Facebook Page to learn more about their Month of Giving.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Backwudz Vipers continuing philanthropic ways with cancer benefit ride

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The group has been heavily involved in the Hazard philanthropic community.

News

Flooding causing devastating effects in Morgan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Community members in Morgan County experienced over 3.5 inches of rain overnight.

Regional

Campers rescued from flash flood in Powell County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clark Embree and Grace Finerman
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 536 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team accepting donations after expensive rescue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The team rescued two hikers trapped on the wrong side of a flooded creek.

Latest News

Forecast

Foggy start, dry and sunny later today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
By mid-morning we should see the fog and the clouds clear away. Once they are gone we will just be left with clear and sunny conditions the rest of the day.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 171,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Rain chances continue this evening, dry stretch ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
After a rainy day here in the mountains, showers are finally starting to move out.

News

Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to the secretary of state’s office, Democrats held a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in absentee ballot requests as of Friday.

Sports

Kentucky ranked in Top 25 for AP, Coaches Poll

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wildcats find themselves in the Top 25 ahead of their game at Auburn next Saturday.