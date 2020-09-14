Fundraiser held for family of boy who donated organs after his passing

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - In August, Vinnie Osborne-Brown saved many young children’s lives when he lost his after a freak accident.

The 10-year-old had wanted to be an organ donor ever since he heard a PSA on the radio about it.

On Saturday, a group held a charity motorcycle ride in Vinnie’s honor, but to also raise money for his family as they pick up the pieces after losing their son.

The group who organized the ride say they also wanted to raise awareness about organ donation.

“Vinnie’s story need to be shared, we believe,” said one of the organizers. “Organ donation is something that needs to be more acknowledged. Just getting the information out there. It takes a courageous act, especially from a 10-year-old little boy.”

There have been other events in Vinnie’s memory since he passed in late August.

“We want to remember his courageous act the fact that we walked among a real super hero in our lives.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.