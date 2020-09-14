Ford donates two million masks to Kentucky’s PPE stockpile

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky got some much-needed help in the fight against COVID-19.

Governor Andy Beshear on Monday welcomed one of the state’s largest corporate donations of personal protective equipment (PPE). The Ford Motor Company donated 2-million masks, $50-million worth, to the state for front line workers.

The donation is part of Ford’s mission to produce 100 million masks through 2021.

The company’s donation will be added to the state’s PPE stockpile in Frankfort. The governor said the stockpile is not static. He says the main building has been emptied twice already during the pandemic and is now refilled again.

“Even before this global health crisis arrived in Kentucky more than six months ago, we were working to secure the personal protective equipment needed to keep our people safe,” the Governor said. “The many great companies that do business in the commonwealth have been key partners in these efforts. Today, we’re happy to announce that the Ford Motor Co. has generously donated 2 million masks to the commonwealth, which is among the largest gifts we have received. This donation undoubtedly will help save Kentuckians' lives.”

Governor Beshear thanked Ford and all the other contributors from around the state and the country who added to the stockpile, saying the state is at it’s most secure level when it comes to PPE since the pandemic began.

Others that have contributed to Kentucky’s PPE stockpile include Louisville-based Clayton & Crume, Evergreen Point and Flavorcraft Industries Inc.; Bowling Green-based Fruit of the Loom; Hebron-based C.W. Zumbiel Co.; Lexington-based Grogan Healthcare Supplies Inc. and Public Safety Store; Corbin-based Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries.

Dozens of individuals and smaller businesses have also added to the commonwealth’s reserves by bringing donations to their local Kentucky State Police posts.

