Foggy start, dry and sunny later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rainy weekend here in the mountains, showers are finally starting to move out.

Today and Tonight

This morning we are seeing some widespread fog. With all that moisture in the air from the rain yesterday, the fog was able to build up pretty much everywhere as those temperatures dropped last night. You’ll want to be extra careful on the road this morning, not only because roads could still be slick, but also because of the low visibility in some spots.

Clouds will stick around for the early morning hours, as well. By mid-morning we should see the fog and the clouds clear away. Once they are gone we will just be left with clear and sunny conditions the rest of the day. Not only will we be sunny and dry, but conditions will be comfortable too. Thanks to the passing of that cold front this weekend, winds will be coming out of the northeast bringing in cooler air. Highs should only get into the upper 70s and the humidity will be on the lower end!

Tonight we will continue to see clear conditions, but fog will start to build up once again as those temperatures fall overnight. Lows will get very cool and drop into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday we continue our dry and sunny trend. Highs will warm up slightly pushing most of us into the low 80s.

Wednesday we look to mostly continue our dry stretch; however, we could see a few scattered showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the low 80s once again.

After three days of drying out, we should see rain chances return Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will pop-up, but temperatures will plummet as highs only get into the mid-70s.

By the end of the week, it looks like fall arrives a little early. The official first day of fall isn’t until September 22nd, but I guess the weather couldn’t wait for that date. Conditions through the end of the week are going to be dry and sunny with highs in the mid to low 70s and lows in the mid to low 50s. Time to start thinking about pumpkin spice lattes and fall foliage!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.