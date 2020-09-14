Advertisement

Extra $300 in federal unemployment ending in Tennessee

The state says eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 for the weeks ending on Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.
(Source: MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The extra $300 unemployment payments available amid the coronavirus pandemic are ending.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the Federal Emergency Management Agency informed the state that funding for the Lost Wages Assistance Program payments was slated to stop Sept. 5.

Retroactive payments will be delayed at least two weeks and the Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 payment periods will have a lag time.

The $300 benefit is added to the current maximum state payout of $275.

The state requested the extra unemployment funding after the end of a $600-per-week payout under the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

